Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $739.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

