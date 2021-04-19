Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 231 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $811.45 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

