Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 4,443 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.45 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

