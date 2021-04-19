Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 7,748 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $54.26 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.