McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 427.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $234.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

