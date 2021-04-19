Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $581.99 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $581.99 million and approximately $257.81 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00280423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.00686245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.58 or 0.99369517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.53 or 0.00877080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

