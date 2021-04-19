MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.01

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 16267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.