Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

