Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,337 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.