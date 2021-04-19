Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. 80,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

