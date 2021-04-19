MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Volume Hits $17,601.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $17,601.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00266649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.93 or 0.00900581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00605631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.67 or 0.90492822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.