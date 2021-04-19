MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 33.3% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $21,286.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00278228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.96 or 0.99734043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00863169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

