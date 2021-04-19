megaBONK (BONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,655.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $93,655.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 81.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

