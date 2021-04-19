Megacoin Price Hits $0.0198 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $779,580.18 and $14.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.78 or 0.00453387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,462,092 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

