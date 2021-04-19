Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Shares Up 7.4%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

