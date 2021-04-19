Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.98 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $2,024.16 or 0.03642454 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.70 or 0.00535708 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

