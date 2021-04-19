Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The stock has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

