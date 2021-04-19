Meridian Network Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $315,522.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00078236 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

