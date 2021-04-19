Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

