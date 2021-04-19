MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $545,346.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $111.64 million and $545,346.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.89 or 1.00516349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00907447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00610879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,670,513,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,902 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

