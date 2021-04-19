MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.53

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 29947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 280,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

