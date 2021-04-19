MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Hits $141.92 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $141.92 million and $312,679.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00669738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.76 or 0.99404404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00868465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

