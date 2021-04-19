Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.20. 10,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,467. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $139.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

