Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 124,930 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,930 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 17.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $227,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

