Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 1,023,517 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Mplx worth $61,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 41,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $26.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

