Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 27,467 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.57% of Cousins Properties worth $30,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,578. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

