Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 390,716 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,716 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.64% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $73,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. 105,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,081. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

