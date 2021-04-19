Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in TC Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,807,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,006,000 after purchasing an additional 344,192 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,035. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.