Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 373,687 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,012. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

