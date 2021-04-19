Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,858 shares during the quarter. The Western Union makes up approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of The Western Union worth $61,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 48,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

