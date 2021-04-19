Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.43. 262,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

