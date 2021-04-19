Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $35.62 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 403.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Total were worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 30,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

