Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $55.91 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.40% of Whirlpool worth $55,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.45. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

