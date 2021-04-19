Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $66.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.37% of Cardinal Health worth $66,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $61.05. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

