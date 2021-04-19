Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,472 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Western Midstream Partners worth $31,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. 11,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

