Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $39.59 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,585,000. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

RE traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,200. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.76. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $264.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

