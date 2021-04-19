Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $38.91 Million Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 722,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,912,000. Nutrien makes up about 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NTR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 103,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,555. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 329.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

