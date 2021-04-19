Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 101,351 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.33% of KeyCorp worth $62,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 293,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

