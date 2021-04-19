Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 952,957 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 952,957 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Energy Transfer worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 351,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,658,338. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

