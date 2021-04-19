Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.38% of DCP Midstream worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 448,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.26. 12,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,726. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.