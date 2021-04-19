Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,877 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $17.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

