Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 12,977 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.75% of Portland General Electric worth $31,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. 8,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

