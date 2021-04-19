Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 130,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,033,992. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

