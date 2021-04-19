Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 14,324 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.36% of Eastman Chemical worth $54,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $113.35. 21,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

