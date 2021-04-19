Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,217 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $33,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

