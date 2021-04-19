Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 22,615 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Amcor worth $41,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 124.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 139,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.