Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,417 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $48,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,024. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.