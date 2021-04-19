Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 242,436 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,436 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG remained flat at $$66.25 on Monday. 54,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,035. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

