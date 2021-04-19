Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 8,463 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 253,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 517,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 561,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,489,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

