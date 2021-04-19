Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $44.58 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,038,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,576,000. Highwoods Properties accounts for 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.00% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 135,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 7,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.